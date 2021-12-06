Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

YARIY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.08. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

