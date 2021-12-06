Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

