Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 1,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,760. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

