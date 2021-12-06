Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.