Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. 2,054,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.16. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.