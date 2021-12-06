Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. 2,054,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.16. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

