Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.72 Million

Brokerages predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report $197.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $199.52 million. EZCORP posted sales of $178.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $795.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $9,231,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth about $810,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.13 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

