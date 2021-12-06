Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. National Vision reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

