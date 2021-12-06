Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. National Vision reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of EYE stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.
National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.