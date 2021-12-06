Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $74.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.80 million to $75.89 million. TechTarget reported sales of $45.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $263.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in TechTarget by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TechTarget by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TechTarget by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

