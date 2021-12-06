Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post sales of $19.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Veru reported sales of $14.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $87.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.54 million, with estimates ranging from $88.02 million to $104.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

VERU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Veru has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veru by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 380,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

