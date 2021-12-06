Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLTA shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

