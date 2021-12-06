Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. WesBanco has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,345,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

