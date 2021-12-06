Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $2,541,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.92. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.