Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $2,541,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.92. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.