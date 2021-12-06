Zacks: Analysts Expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MKFG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.