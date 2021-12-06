Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.61.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 774,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.25. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

