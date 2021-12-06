Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

SEE traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.36. 866,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

