Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,163 in the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $441,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $966.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

