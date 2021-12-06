Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 762,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 97,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $330,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.62 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

