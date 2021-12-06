Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $490.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.77 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $500.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE SNV traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. 1,062,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,540. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

