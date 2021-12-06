Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report $12.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $14.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEV shares. CIBC initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Shares of Lion Electric stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 1,966,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

