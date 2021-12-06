Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.11). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $428.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.42. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

