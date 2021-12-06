Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,055 shares of company stock worth $218,675. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.