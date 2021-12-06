Zacks: Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after acquiring an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,955,000 after acquiring an additional 213,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,971,000 after acquiring an additional 295,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

