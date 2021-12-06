Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $396.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.40 million and the lowest is $375.61 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $383.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,319 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $68.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.75. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

