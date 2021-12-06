Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTHR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CTHR stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,158 shares of company stock worth $225,620. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

