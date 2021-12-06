Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) to Sell

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $1.11 on Friday. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

