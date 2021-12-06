Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

