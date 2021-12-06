Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to Buy

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

LFG opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75. Archaea Energy has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

