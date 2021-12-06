Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

