Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0009 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $749,902.30 and $6,038.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,298.38 or 0.08500684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,548.11 or 0.99966277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00076823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,102,634,359 coins and its circulating supply is 844,367,546 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

