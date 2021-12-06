Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $82.90 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $759.59 million and $82.90 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00316590 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009981 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $748.53 or 0.01545089 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,386,420,408 coins and its circulating supply is 12,094,953,255 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

