Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

ZBH stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,797. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $119.55 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $149.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

