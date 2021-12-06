Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,222,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $223.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

