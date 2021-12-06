Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 258.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Zynex worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $412.14 million, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

