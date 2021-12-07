$0.09 EPS Expected for Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

NASDAQ TWKS traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 215,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,409. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99. Turing has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

