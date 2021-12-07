$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Constellium posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $17.93. 6,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,786. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.33.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

