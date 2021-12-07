$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 108.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,372. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.