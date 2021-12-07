-$0.22 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPPI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPPI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 97,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,963. The company has a market cap of $252.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.92. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

