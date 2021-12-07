$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

ADV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of ADV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 18,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

