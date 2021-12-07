-$0.25 EPS Expected for NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextNav.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NextNav stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

