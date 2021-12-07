$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

