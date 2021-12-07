-$0.79 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,584,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

