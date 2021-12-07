$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,563. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

