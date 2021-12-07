$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

