-$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce ($1.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the lowest is ($1.82). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($6.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.25.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $64.04 on Friday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

