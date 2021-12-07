10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $148.42, but opened at $136.33. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $133.64, with a volume of 6,262 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,902 shares of company stock valued at $41,354,572 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

