$12.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report $12.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $48.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.60 billion to $58.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

