124 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 174,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Shares of PSA traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.17. 1,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,450. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.