$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $19.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.95. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

