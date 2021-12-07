1,435,876 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,031,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Diversey by 2.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Diversey in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

DSEY stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

