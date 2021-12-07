$173.08 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $173.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.43 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. Calix reported sales of $170.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $672.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Calix has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

